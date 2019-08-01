The lives of a pioneer missionary and Washington Territory’s first governor will be portrayed in Living History presentations this weekend at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Whitman College Professor Rogers Miles will portray the Rev. Cushing Eells on Saturday and Ron Klicker will portray Gov. Isaac Stevens on Sunday. Both pioneers made an impact in the Walla Walla Valley.
The presentations begin at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
Cushing and Myra Eells arrived in the Valley in 1838 and settled among the Spokane Indians until the massacre at Whitman Mission in 1847, when they moved to the Willamette Valley.
They returned to the Walla Walla Valley at the close of the Indian wars in 1859 to reclaim the mission grounds at Waiilatpu, the Whitman Mission site 7 miles west of Walla Walla.
There, Cushing founded Whitman Seminary, an educational institution.
In 1883 it became Whitman College through efforts by the Eells that continued throughout their lives.
Stevens, who served from 1853 to 1857, was a controversial figure.
According to historian Kent Richards, “Isaac Stevens was most often the center of activity, providing leadership, spewing out orders and ideas, or creating controversy. He was a man either loved or hated.”
During his tenure as territorial governor, he believed he could successfully quell problems between white settlers and the Indian people by negotiating treaties.
The Treaties of 1855 with the Yakama, Umatilla, Nez Percé, Walla Walla and Cayuse Indians were negotiated in Walla Walla.
The treaties established many important rights for Indian people and helped them maintain their traditions and culture.
In addition they led to the territory outside of reservations being populated by white settlers from the eastern part of the United States.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission. For details call 509-525-7703 or visit fwwm.org.