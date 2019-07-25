From Portland, Tigers of Youth will perform from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Tranche, 705 Berney Drive. The event is open to those 21 and older.
The band focuses on loving, creating and playing music. High-energy beats, catchy melodies and earnest lyrics blend into unique, passionate songwriting, according to a release.
“Tigers of Youth exists to create music for both old souls and the young at heart.
“They strive to create tasteful music accentuated with meaningful lyrics, rich with imagery and stories.”
There is no cover charge. Attendees may bring their own snacks.