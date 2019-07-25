Joshua Lew McDermott and Dennis Held will give a reading of their poetry at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Grandma’s Kitchen, 36 S. Colville St.
McDermott will read from his new book “Codex,” published by Charles Potts of Hand to Mouth books in Walla Walla.
McDermott has a master’s degree in political science from New Mexico State University and is wrapping up a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Pittsburgh. He was born and raised in eastern Idaho and for several years as an undergraduate, was the leader of the young poets in Logan, Utah, at Utah State University where he obtained his bachelor’s. While in Logan he published the literary magazine Panacea and several limited editions of poetry.
In September he will return to Sierra Leon in Africa where he is president of the African Socialist Movement International Support Committee.
Originally from Wisconsin, Held studied with Richard Hugo at the University of Montana in Missoula. For several years, he was a professor of literature at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
He is author of “Betting on the Night,” a 2001 collection of poetry published by Lost Horse Press in Sandpoint, Idaho. He is also the author of “Ourself,” published by Gribble Press in Spokane in 2011.
Presently Held is a freelance poet and editor living in Spokane where he has produced dozens of poetry readings. He was a featured reader at the 2005 Walla Walla Poetry Party.
Admission to the readings is $10 and will garner attendees a copy of “Codex” if the book hasn’t sold out by then. For more information contact Hand to Mouth books at 509-204-2120.