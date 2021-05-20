PENDLETON — Poet Jennifer Perrine is surprised at how often she hears the same response from audience members: “I had an experience like that, and I always thought I was the only one,” they say.
Her poems often address the intersections between lived experience and systems of power, using personal stories to illuminate and disrupt dominant narratives about gender, race, sexuality, disability, religion, capitalism, anthropocentrism and American exceptionalism.
She is the featured author at the Pendleton Center for the Arts First Draft Writers’ Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, via Zoom. Links to the event are available at PendletonArts.org/first-draft or email Executive Director Roberta Lavadour at director@PendletonArts.org. Audience members who would like to read their own original 3-5 minute works during Open Mic, following the invited author, may sign up online during the Zoom session.
More information about First Draft Writers’ Series is at PendletonArts.org or call 541-310-7413. More information about Jennifer Perrine’s work, along with a large number of her poems, is at JenniferPerrine.org.
Perrine has authored four books of poetry: “Again” in 2020; “No Confession, No Mass” in 2015: “In the Human Zoo” in 2011, and “The Body Is No Machine” in 2007.
Perrine is an editor for Airlie Press, a guest editor for Broadsided Press, co-hosts the Incite Queer Writers reading series and hosts The Occasion, a poetry radio show on KBOO FM in Portland. When not writing, Perrine leads workshops on creative writing, social justice, and intersectional equity.
Over the past year Perrine written poems using the Oulipo technique of the Beautiful Outlaw, in which each stanza excludes one letter of the alphabet and includes all other letters. The formal practice visually and sonically represents patterns of sociopolitical exclusion and inclusion, and the poems reflect on what counts as lawful, particularly in relationship to race, citizenship, gender, sexuality, and family. She’s also written many poems about gun culture, gun control and gun violence, especially the presence of guns and the threat of gun violence in domestic and supposedly “safe” spaces.
More recently her poems have examined a year in her childhood when she and her mother lived under assumed names, as well as poems that grieve their 25-year estrangement from each other and her mother’s death in 2019.
Even though the themes she tends to work with can be “heavy” — connected emotionally to sorrow, anger, fear, or other strong emotions — her writing is also equally about experimentation and play. She almost always writes using forms or constraints that she hopes create a sense of delight and discovery that can sit alongside the more sobering aspects.
“I try, in my poems, to share experiences that affirm that we are never as alone as we think we are,” said Perrine.