By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — Jack Lorts’ poems have been described as “unique and thought provoking. They stir the mind and make readers turn their heads to look in a direction they’d probably not thought of looking before.”
At 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Lorts will be the featured reader at the First Draft Writers’ Series, a program of the Pendleton Center for the Arts. The Zoom-based event draws literary arts lovers from across the state, including many authors who’ve previously been featured readers themselves. To attend, request a link by emailing director@pendletonarts.org.
Local professional and amateur writers are invited to read their own three- to five-minute original work during open mic, which follows the featured author each month.
Lorts is a self-described “ex-pat from suburbia.” He’s lived in Oregon small towns since the early 1970s. He holds a bachelor’s from California State University, Fullerton, (1962) and a master’s in education from the University of Oregon (1978).
He taught for 26 years at the elementary and secondary levels and was a school administrator for 16 years, finishing his career as superintendent of schools in Fossil, Oregon, from 1997-2004.
After retirement, he served on the Fossil City Council and from 2009-2015 was the city’s mayor. His writing has appeared widely over the past 50 years in such publications as Arizona Quarterly, Kansas Quarterly, English Journal and High Desert Journal. He’s the author of three chapbooks, most recently “Dear Gilbert Sorrentino & Other Poems.”
Poetry, considered by some as inaccessible and stodgy, is having a resurgence throughout the country, thanks to the work of the United States Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, said PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour in a release. In a first this year, Super Bowl LV featured a poem in the pre-game presentation, introducing Gorman and contemporary poetry to a new audience.
The First Draft Writers’ Series is in its eighth year of bringing notable Northwest authors to audiences. More information and a list of past readers is available at pendletonarts.org.