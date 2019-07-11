RICHLAND — Part four of the Uptown Sound Series will feature Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing and the band Rice in concert from 7-11 p.m. July 19 at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door at uptownsound2019pigs.brownpapertickets.com/
“Capturing what made Pink Floyd iconic is a hard thing to do, and Pigs on the Wing come as close as anyone we’ve heard,” wrote Adam McKinney, OLY ARTS on May 10, 2017.
“That looming mystique, that inscrutable grandiosity. ... Those qualities are alive and well with Pigs on the Wing.”
Rising from the ranks of the Northwest’s underground music scene, Portland’s Pigs on the Wing enters its 13th trip around the sun as a premier tribute to Pink Floyd, according to a release.
Since the band’s debut one-off performance in October 2006, Pigs on the Wing has steadily developed a reputation for delivering a high-quality, high-energy take on Pink Floyd’s music and balancing a decidedly un-tribute like attitude toward the music with a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd’s music in many fans’ lives.
The result is a sound and experience refreshing in delivery and yet true to the original — something the band believes sets it apart from other Pink Floyd tribute groups.
Pigs on the Wing’s intense live performances are an expansive audiovisual experience that has expanded from regional shows to include a commanding presence in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.
“Animals 2019”: Pigs on the Wing has long considered Animals to be their defining experience of Floyd (not to mention the band’s namesake) — and perhaps the album best suited to their own high-energy take on Floyd’s catalog.
Fans can expect Pigs on the Wing to deliver a precise, hard-hitting, true-to-the-music performance of the classic 1977 Animals album melded seamlessly with Pigs on the Wing’s trademark willingness to explore the improvisational side of Pink Floyd’s music — and to let their own musical strengths guide the journey.
This year’s show will additionally showcase a second full set of carefully curated Pink Floyd music from throughout the Roger Waters era, including the hits and some deep cuts and an immersive audiovisual concert experience not to be missed.