The new Pigs on the Wing concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., will feature a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album “Animals” and a second full set highlighting Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.
Tickets, at $28 general seating and $25 for students, are almost sold out, according to a release. Check for availability at phtww.com or 509-529-6500.
“Animals” is Pink Floyd at their heaviest and most epic, weaving complex progressive rock arrangements into a single conceptual vision, according to a release.
“Fans can expect Pigs on the Wing to deliver a precise, hard-hitting, true-to-the-music performance of the classic 1977 album melded seamlessly with Pigs on the Wing’s trademark willingness to explore the improvisational side of Pink Floyd’s music — with a spectacular redesigned light show and live projection mapping.”