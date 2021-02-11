Picture Books
“Off to See the Sea," by Nikki Grimes, illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon.
Bath time becomes an opportunity for adventure and make-believe in this book by collaborators Grimes and Zunon (Bedtime for Sweet Creatures). In imagery-rich free verse by Grimes, a mother addresses her child: “Up and up I lift you/ till your toes leave the tile.../ slip-sliding into a soft-scented sea.” Zunon renders the family of color naturalistically, with faces and bodies that appear three-dimensional. The figures move among cut-out forms of patterned paper that constitute the story’s make-believe elements — a waterfall (the faucet’s flow), crashing waves (which the child splashes up), undersea treasure (the tub plug), and more. A yellow rubber duck grows life-size: “Monsters straight ahead!” but there’s time for observing, too — the shining bath bubbles carry “copies of your smile.” The mother doesn’t fuss about the waves her child makes; instead, she grabs the opportunity to shampoo “silky, /wet curls.” As the ocean adventure ends (“I sink my arm into the cooling waters of the raging sea”), the relationship between parent and child deepens through the imaginative possibilities offered by their everyday ritual. Ages 4 – 8. (Jan.)
— Publishers Weekly
“My Rainbow,” by Trinity and DeShanna Neal, illustrated by Art Twink.
A loving mother helps her daughter express herself and feel like a rainbow.
Trinity, an autistic, Black, transgender girl wishes she had long hair. But growing it out is a struggle because she hates hair touching her neck. Seeing her daughter’s sadness, Trinity’s mom, a Black cisgender woman with natural hair cropped close, listens to Trinity’s concerns. At first, she tries to reassure Trinity that girls can wear their hair short, but Trinity still doesn’t feel happy. Honoring the truth that Trinity knows herself best, Trinity’s mom puts her love and devotion into creating a curly, teal, pink, and purple wig for Trinity, with some help from Trinity’s older sibling. Richly colored and invitingly detailed full-spread illustrations that complement the story’s title and theme accompany the text. The narrative centers a Black family whose members are depicted in the illustrations with skin that is a range of rich browns. In the midst of Trinity’s struggle with her gender expression, her mom models listening and affirmation. She acknowledges that her own experiences with societal expectations of gender expression as a cisgender woman are different from Trinity’s. Even as the story shifts to show Trinity’s cisgender mother’s perspective, Trinity’s feelings remain the focus and her happiness the motivation. Apart from the use of person-first language (“kids with autism”) instead of identity-first language, Neal and Neal emphasize that all aspects of Trinity’s identity deserve celebration and make her a masterpiece.
A revolutionary representation of joy and self-expression. (Picture book. 4-7)
— Kirkus Reviews
"All because you matter”, written by Tami Charles ; illustrated by Bryan Collier.
Caldecott Honoree Collier’s (Trombone Shorty) tender, close-up watercolor portraits of a growing Black boy give visual power to this celebration of young Black lives. In an author’s note, Charles (Freedom Soup) writes about “The Big Talk” — words that every Black parent must speak to their child about discrimination and violence. Lyrical verse that aims to offer “a starting point for conversations about the racial climate in our country” underlines an important message: “you, dear child, matter.” Beginning with his birth and a spread of the boy toddling into his mother’s arms, text invokes his history and familial legacy: “you were dreamed of,/ like a knapsack/ full of wishes/ carried on the backs/ of your ancestors/ as they created/ empires,/ pyramids,/ legacies.” As a schoolchild in a green T-shirt, he faces hurdles: academic efforts go unrewarded, classmates jeer, “another name is called:/ Trayvon,/ Tamir,/ Philando.” Alongside these realities, Charles delivers a ringing affirmation of his life’s meaning — “Did you know that... strength, power, and/ beauty lie within you?” — as Collier shows the boy straight on, surrounded by collaged images of his ancestry. Universal declarations are often illustrated with images of many children; this book’s focus on a single child brings his experience and life — and the ways they matter — right up close. Ages 4 – 8. (Oct.)
— Publishers Weekly
“Bown”, by Nancy Johnson James ; illustrated by Constance Moore.
In easy-to-read rhymes, this #OwnVoices debut shares a palette of browns that a child sees in his relatives. Describing the varied skin tones of his immediate and extended family, the narrator speaks in an appreciative, age-appropriate tone (“My mama’s brown is chocolate./ It’s clear, dark, and sweet.// My daddy’s brown is an autumn leaf,/ like a field of wheat”). Each comparison is paired with a portrait done in a childlike style, seemingly rendered in kid-friendly mediums such as crayon and watercolor. Some figurative language (“fragrant”) brings in more senses, with varying effects. This book provides a view of skin tone that celebrates a multitude of hues while serving as a subtle, effective refutation of the idea that being family means looking the same. Ages 3 – 5. (Sept.)
— Publishers Weekly