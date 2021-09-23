A Picnic in the Park fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is planned for 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Pioneer Park, 940 E Alder St.
Traditional Relay for Life elements will include the 11 a.m. opening, a 5 p.m. survivors and caregivers lap and a luminary ceremony about 7:30 p.m.
Live music will be performed throughout the day, including by local bands: HRD KOR at 10:30 a.m., Eddie Manzanares at noon, Calico Bones at 1:30 p.m., Coyote Kings at 3 p.m., Ray Sample at 5 p.m. and Feedback at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a wine tasting in the Garden Center, yoga with Kathryn Ellison and Molly Barton at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Ballet Folklorico at 2 p.m. and La Pueblito food truck.
Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities, make a donation and decorate a luminary bag in honor or in memory of a cancer patient.
Organizers ask that masks be worn when in close proximity to others.
Funds raised at the event will support the American Cancer Society and Friends of Children of Walla Walla. For more information contact Merri Anne Huber at 541-861-9055.
