STARBUCK — Pianist Hunter Noack’s In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild outdoor concert will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Buck Hi Day Arena, Highway 261 and Main Street.
Inspired by the Works Progress Administration’s federal music project during the Great Depression of the 1930s, his summer concert series celebrates classical music and the outdoors in experiences that are accessible to everyone, regardless of economic status, political affiliation, education or age.
With a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a trailer, Noack replaces the traditional concert hall with forests, fields and deserts.
The classical music is transmitted to the audience through wireless headphones, which gives them freedom to wander through each landscape.
According to a release, free tickets are offered to locals and the social expectations associated with performing arts are completely removed: no VIP areas, limits on where guests can go, or what they can do during a concert.
Since 2016, 5,795 people from every county in Oregon have attended and many thousands more have experienced it through television, radio and digital broadcasts.
Forty-three guest artists — poets, musicians, dancers and visual artists — have been featured in 47 concerts. Fifty-seven percent of concert tickets were provided for free, and 39 percent of audience members had never previously been to a classical music event.
Over 1,000 written endorsements have come from audience members, partner organizations and government officials.
Tickets are required to reserve headsets for the full experience. Regular tickets are $25.
A limited number of free tickets are available for residents of Columbia County and Oregon Trail or Quest Card holders as well as those ages 25 and younger. See inalandscape.org.
Smoking is prohibited at all times because of fire danger.
Parking is available on-site.
No chairs will be provided. Bring low-back chairs or heavy blankets. Public restrooms are available in downtown Starbuck, about a 0.3-mile walk from the concert site. Portable restrooms will be available at the arena.
In the case of inclement weather or severe fire/smoke, the event will be canceled by 9 a.m. the day of the performance and all ticketed patrons will be notified.