A joint photography show by Walla Wallans Douglas Carlsen and Kathy McConnell is on display until Nov. 30 at the Walla Walla Roastery, 290 A St.
Carlsen’s fascination with faces, figure and form has long driven his interest in photography. More recently he has found himself drawn to shadow and light photography, as it is the tonal qualities of the two in concert that shape the image. Not necessarily devoid of color but enhanced by it.
When Carlsen takes a picture, he aims to create the final photo the moment the shot is taken, without external enhancement or editing, by doing as much of the work in camera as he can with shutter speed and aperture settings.
Over the course of a couple of decades, McConnell took thousands of photos documenting the play of children. The momentary nature of play schooled her to have the sight of an opportunist.
Her work reflects an eye prepared for the fleeting moments presented by the seasons, the perfect curves of a road or the juxtaposition of odd and interesting elements.
Currently she uses photos to document travels or inspire her writing. She posts on Instagram as kathy.mcconnell.505 and on her blog at boxoftales.com/.
