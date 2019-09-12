An opening reception for Walla Walla-based photographer Colby D. Kuschatka will be from 5:30-7:30 tonight at Seven Hills Winery, 212 N. Third Ave.
An exhibit of his work will run through Dec. 28. It consists of photographs taken around the Walla Walla Valley using black and white film he developed by hand and printed in his darkroom.
All work is analog and hand processed, he said. The image content focuses on the valley’s shapes, contrast and textures.
Kuschatka grew up in Baltimore, Md., and has made creative photographs most of his life.
He attended Maryland Institute College of Art and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for his formal photographic studies.
“My real world experience comes from working with clients such as DeWalt/Black & Decker, Wine Enthusiast, Wine & Spirits Magazine, Theriault’s, Isenhower Cellars, Seven Hills Winery, Woodward Canyon Winery, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Lifestyles Magazine and the Discovery Channel,” he said.
Kuschatka has been working with local wineries and businesses for the past 16 years with a focus on commercial photography.
His interest in photography began in a darkroom while watching a black and white print come to life in a tray of developer.
This became a basis for his career as a photographer, and a passion for fine art black and white photography, he said.
“Colby is gifted at capturing the nuances of expression that elevate a photo from common to extraordinary. He is meticulous in his use of light, shadow and position,” said Kathleen Obenland, director of Public Affairs at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
“Colby has been a major contributor to Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine since 2007, shooting our more memorable covers and most of the interior features.
“He is creative, productive and hits every deadline. A true pro in every sense of the word,” said Robin Brodt, former managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine.