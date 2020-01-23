Through a lifetime of travels, Waitsburg photographer Bill Rodgers has amassed a collection of landscape photographs.
He will show some of his favorites of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon during his presentation to Blue Mountain Audubon Society members and the community at 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Olin Hall Room 129, 900-998 E. Isaacs Ave., on the Whitman College campus.
He will also share a few favorite scenes from the Colorado Plateau, Alaska, the Rocky Mountains and Death Valley.
Rodgers plans to describe the scenes and share stories of circumstances for some of the images and will answer questions about the creative philosophy and approach he employs while stalking what he calls “The Magnificent Image.”
Rodgers graduated in 1970 with a biology degree from Whitman College and earned a geology degree from the University of Washington in 1978. He has been an avid landscape photographer since 1969, when he bought his first “real” camera.
After a career of 10 years in the mining industry and 30 years as an environmental consultant, he retired to the Walla Walla area and began full-time pursuit of a second career as a fine arts landscape photographer.
In 2016, Rodgers moved to Waitsburg, where he offers landscape photography workshops as founder/owner of Waitsburg School of Landscape Photography — see WaitsburgSLP.com.
His work has hung in the Utah Museum of Natural History and has been featured in the UW Washington State Magazine and The Waitsburg Times.
He was editor of Volumes 1 and 3 of Blue Mountain Land Trust’s landscape photography books titled “The Blues” and one of two chief photographers for Walla Walla geology professor Bob Carson’s contribution to “The Blues” series Volume 4.
Rodgers is currently working on Volume 5 of “The Blues,” which will focus on John Day area landscapes.
Rodgers will be featured artist at Wenaha Gallery in Dayton in May.