PENDLETON — Rock & Roll Camp XIV will run from 4-9:30 p.m. Aug. 12-16 at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. There’s no charge.
The 14th Rock & Roll Camp for ages 13-18 has become a key part of the creative lives of young people in the region, according to a release from Kate Brizendine at the center.
“We love seeing teens come to their first camp, and we burst with pride when we see the musical and artistic growth and success of those teens who have attended each year.”
Many of the participants have returned as volunteers, she said.
A week of instruction for teens of any and all levels of experience with music culminates with a Showcase Concert on Main Street Pendleton the evening of Aug. 16.
“Sign up at pendletonarts.org/rock-roll-camp/.
For more details, contact Brizendine at classes@pendletonarts.org or 541-278-9201.