PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts will open its Art of the Gift exhibit Thursday, Nov. 18, with a reception from 5:30-7 p.m.
Masks are required in the building.
“We’re looking forward to providing guests with the simple joy of browsing and shopping with friends,” said PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour.
“I think we’ve all gotten enough cold cardboard boxes on our porches, and it feels like a good time to re-establish connections with the creative community.”
The Art of the Gift exhibit, in its 20th year, is known for featuring some of the best functional and wearable art made in the Northwest to Pendleton, Lavadour said. The event provides access to unusual, often one-of-a-kind giftable artworks.
In addition to shopping, guests of all ages can take part in drop in, make-and-take projects each Saturday.
The Art of the Gift is made possible through a major contribution from CHI/St. Anthony Hospital. The event runs through Dec. 31 and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday. For more details, contact 541-278-9201 or pendletonarts.org.
