Seven artists, each with unique styles and mediums, are displaying their art at CAVU Cellars this month — it’s an art gallery that keeps on giving.
Every corner of the gallery is covered in the creations, which will be featured starting with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday at CAVU Cellars.
The idea for the display began two years ago when Cassie Spangrude was visiting CAVU and saw the gallery and event space connected to the tasting room.
“I thought, ‘Oh, this is cool, we could do something here,’” Spangrude recalled.
Spangrude began to make plans for the gallery, but then she began battling some health issues and eventually found herself facing that awful six-letter word — cancer.
The gallery idea was put on hold for a while as Spangrude began her battle, albeit with a joyful demeanor. She never lost sight of the gallery idea and never let her creativity stop flowing.
“It helps me deal with the drama and the chaos,” Spangrude said of painting. “I can’t sit back, I have to get up and do something — that’s just how I am.”
Spangrude won’t be at the gallery very often as the show runs through December, but her works of acrylic landscapes (and one watercolor) will be representing her, along with an array of acrylic pour paintings — an abstract technique that’s been gaining steam online.
Spangrude said she employed the technique because it’s simple and fast. In fact, some of the pours took only minutes to finish.
“That’s the fun thing about it; anybody can do it, really,” Spangrude said.
Of course, Spangrude’s paintings won’t be alone. The other six artists heard of her battle with cancer and decided to unite.
Betty Simcock, who is helping arrange and promote the show, said she imagines the large group provides a good sense of support for Spangrude as she endures her affliction.
“We are all banding together to support her and to celebrate art in the Valley,” Simcock said. “It certainly seems to be a good variety of art.”
Simcock works with oil and watercolor and took some classes from Spangrude, which is where they got to know each other.
Every artist appearing at the show is bringing a unique style. Some have subdued grays and shadowy figures. Others feature big, bold colors, such as the fabric collage art of Carol Anselmo.
One large piece that stands out is her fabric portrayal of a dragon turtle from the Forbidden City in Beijing.
Anselmo traveled with the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce expedition to China two years ago.
Anselmo saw a large bronze statue of a giant dragon turtle and was immediately inspired by it. But it was only one color — bronze.
“I can’t do just that, that’d be boring,” Anselmo said with a chuckle. So she wove in all sorts of colors, imagining what kind of rich detail the creature might display.
The turtle has more than 800 pieces of fabric and took Anselmo about 600 to 700 hours to complete, she estimates.
The array of artists, mediums and colors seem to accurately reflect the upbeat attitude of Spangrude, who was at the showroom this week setting up, despite clearly being weakened.
“That’s what I didn’t expect,” Spangrude said of cancer treatment. “The fatigue.”
She won’t be on hand at the opening Friday because there’s just too much risk to be exposed to that many people while her immune system is weak, but her colorful personality will still shine through.
Even in the midst of battling cancer, Spangrude gushes about her favorite pastime. She said she could go on and on about its importance in education, about its purpose in society and about the rich reward it brings her.
But above all, it’s obvious she finds joy in art.
And that abundant joy is on display for all to see this month.
Featured artists in the gallery:
Cassie Spangrude, Walla Walla — Art teacher in Walla Walla, primarily working with acrylic. Featured art includes acrylic pours, a watercolor and acrylic landscapes using a pallet knife.
Betty Simcock, Walla Walla — Oil and watercolor paintings featuring still life and landscapes. Simcock has taken classes from Spangrude and Todd Telander.
Judith Hedberg-Duff, Milton-Freewater — An accomplished graphic artist, she has studied around the globe, taught in schools, colleges and art museums and illustrated for newspapers, courtrooms and medical procedures.
On display are graphic illustrations, sketches and relief studies.
Liane Schellenberg, Walla Walla — A textile artist who uses primarily cotton fabric to stitch portraits together. She’s been working with fabric art since 2002 and has had her pieces recognized in national shows.
Nancy Kessler — A fiber artist specializing in weaving. Kessler had a love for quilting and found inspiration to make fabric bowls, which are her signature pieces.
Carol Knobel, Walla Walla — Oil paint landscapes and fabric weaves will be on display, but Knobel has also had major success with sculpting and art welding for more than 40 years.
Carol Anselmo, Walla Walla — A fabric collage artist for more than 30 years, Anselmo uses any type of quilt supplies she can get her hands on.
Her collages are stitched and glued together and some also feature areas of paint to enhance light and shadow.