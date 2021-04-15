Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music has another pandemic contra dance lined up, this time to live music from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in Pioneer Park, 940 E Alder St.
Current COVID-19 rules for outdoor dance and other outdoor recreational events don’t have limits to the number of participants, but this event is invitation only, so dancers must reserve a spot to attend, organizer and dance caller Dan Clark said via email.
Dancers are required to wear masks and gloves, and maintain social distance except with dance partners already in their household or close contacts, he said. Waltzing and swings are done with a sash to maintain necessary distancing.
Videos of the dances are at wwfam.org. In addition to the circles and contra dances shown, waltzes and reels have been added. The steps are taught before each dance begins.
To sign up, contact Clark and fellow caller/wife Barbara Clark, at clarkdb@charter.net or 509-522-0399.