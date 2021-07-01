“I view painting as a means of communication,” said Jordan Henderson, featured artist from June 29-July 26 at Wenaha Gallery, 219 E. Main St., Dayton.
For the fine art painter from Dayton, painting creates conversation.
“The painter projects their vision onto the canvas by physically applying pigment in such a way as to convey that vision, refines it as long as the painter wishes to, and then the audience can see what the painter envisioned by looking at the canvas,” Henderson said.
He said appreciating a painting, similar to getting to know and genuinely communicate with another human being, takes time, intensity and effort.
“I am going to draw from popular culture here to make a point. In J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” books, this very slow-speaking character (Treebeard) says of his slow language (Old Entish), ‘It is a lovely language, but it takes a very long time saying anything in it, because we do not say anything in it, unless it is worth taking a long time to say, and to listen to.’”
“Well, that statement is a good analogy for an important aspect of painting. Painting is a lovely language, but it takes a long time to say anything in it compared to other forms of communication.”
He said when viewers look at a painting, they see the subject matter through the artist’s eyes. Henderson grew up on a farm and developed a keen appreciation for and enjoys painting barnyard fowl, cattle, goats and horses. Others may see them as so ordinary that few take time to stop and appreciate their charm and beauty, he said.
“By painting say, geese, I first make the value judgment that they are worthy of taking a long time to say something about (like Treebeard), and then I can communicate with the viewer, ‘Look at this bird’s attitude,’ or ‘Look at how the light falls on these feathers.’”
His works go well beyond the barnyard. He explores controversial topics, such as COVID-19. He began focusing on the subject in spring 2020.
“My allegorical COVID-19 paintings might seem like a 180-degree turn from painting geese, but actually it is rather similar: Orwellian doublespeak, contempt for the rights of individual human beings and total nonsense put forth as unquestionable truth, have become so commonplace that people fail to see their brutal significance, just as easily as they overlook the beauty of a domestic animal,” he said.
“Painting is every bit as useful for shedding light on these things, communicating their existence, as it is for highlighting beauty.”
Henderson’s COVID-19 paintings have attracted the notice the independent media that have published his images online and in print.
The description and story of the paintings have been translated into other news platforms in French, Spanish, German Chinese and Slovenian. He has been interviewed and appeared on podcasts by John Manley of Much Ado about Corona and Richard Jacobs of findinggeniuspodcast.com. He’s been approached by indie book authors about doing cover art for their books.
Henderson has sold prints and originals of barnyard and political paintings throughout the world. One buyer in the UK purchased the originals of “White and Grey Geese” and “Safe and Sanitized,” an allegorical COVID-19 image of handcuffed skeletal hands holding aloft a skull gagged with a medical face mask, to hang together in his home.
He appreciates the marriage of high-tech digital communication with the timeless tech of oil painting. Combined, they communicate across the globe.
“Oil painting is old tech, but it is also high tech in the literal sense that it is a highly developed technology, with hundreds of years’ worth of trial and error and contributions by artist and art suppliers.
“I want a medium that I can use to say exactly what I want to say and how I want to say it. I can do that with oil paint. The medium doesn’t get in my way and does basically whatever I want it to.”
His work can be viewed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment.