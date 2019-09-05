The seventh annual Paint Walla Walla En Plein Air painting event fundraiser for Carnegie Picture Lab offers 25 artists the chance to paint at four picturesque locations around Walla Walla.
At the end of four sessions over four days, artists show and sell their work at a special Gallery Exhibit on Sept. 20, with 20 percent of sales benefiting Carnegie Picture Lab’s elementary art education programs.
Painting sessions will be Monday, Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Paint Walla Walla Committee has selected four sites and subjects for this year’s event.
Reaching more than 4,000 students in 12 area schools, Carnegie Picture Lab nourishes creativity by supporting and enhancing art education for elementary school children in the Walla Walla Valley.
For registration see artwalla.com/event-3458909. For other details, contact Bambi Kontos at 509-520-4936 or Susan Greene 509-526-6921.