Storyteller Katie Anne Mitchell explores themes of isolation, femininity and finding one's place in the world while conducting a séance, her one-woman story and song show called "Songs of the Nearly Forgotten."
It will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, outdoors, weather permitting, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Admission is free.
Through writing, performance and songs Mitchell shares slice-of-life stories about five women that are simply, heartbreakingly human.
The event is part of a new Patio Pulse series, held in a safe outdoor setting appropriate for all ages. Folding chairs will be provided, but patrons may bring their own chairs. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Songs of the Nearly Forgotten was previously scheduled as part of the canceled 2021 Summer Stage Festival in August. The Summer Stage Festival will re-launch in August 2022.
For more details, go to phtww.org.
