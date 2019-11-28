One would be forgiven for touching a JP Pottery piece without thinking.
The blues are ocean deep. Browns and greens are as silky as heavy cream.
And then there are the textures — dimples and ridges and swirls and surfaces as smooth as a summer pond.
Nothing pleases JP Pottery owner and creator Jess Portas more than to have people want to feel her work, even as she’s still adjusting to the idea of moving from hobbyist to artist.
Currently Portas has pieces on exhibit at Combine Art Collective at 130 E. Rose St.; the show and sale will last through December.
Portas spends weekdays working for Whitman College as a website content manager in alumni relations.
At home, she and husband, Steve, parent two kiddos and — for now — prepare to move into a new home.
With much of her day spent working with words and technology, Portas seeks art in the in-between spaces.
There have been other art mediums over the years, like painting, yarn work and sewing.
Those efforts didn’t hold her attention, however, and soon enough felt like chores, Portas said.
“I had two dozen unfinished (yarn) works … it drove my husband nuts.”
Then along came a private pottery workshop, taught by a Walla Walla potter.
Here was Portas’ first chance to try working with clay, in a venue that fit between work and parenting.
The magic, the connection to the art form, was immediate, she said.
“This workshop opened a door to this amazing world.”
Portas has learned what calls her name and what doesn’t — affixing a traditional handle to a mug is not her jam, for example.
But introducing a stick as a handle for a cup makes for an intriguing mix of materials, she said.
Portas finds she favors texture in her pieces, whether it be visual, tactile or a combination.
She’s also exploring barrel-firing technique, involving adding organic materials — think coffee grounds, copper carbonate, banana peels and cow manure — into a barrel before adding a bisque-fired piece of pottery.
“Then you throw a bonfire on top of that,” Portas said.
“And once it’s all burned up you have these beautifully, organically-colored pieces.”
When she begins a piece, she has no idea what it will become, she added. “I let the clay tell me what it wants to be.”
Portas said she got into potting for pleasure and relaxation. Somewhere along the way, she became proficient.
That people want to buy her things — a lot of people, actually — constantly surprises Portas.
And when she was invited to participate in the newly-opened Combine Art Collective, Portas said she felt a twinge of “imposter syndrome.”
Still, the artist knows her work is going to stand on its own merit.
“Someone is going to walk into the room and say, ‘I love it.’
“They won’t know I’ve only been working in clay two and a half years,” Portas said.
She has proof her husband believes in her, she added with a laugh.
“He’s so incredibly supportive. Our new house has a garage and he was so excited to park inside a garage.
“Then he came up to me and said, ‘I know you’re going to need this space … and the car has lived outside all this time and it’s been fine.’”
That means a home studio and Portas hopes to pay forward the chance that came to her through that workshop back when.
“What I would really like to do is be able to teach people pottery.”