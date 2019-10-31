Theatre at the Spire and Harper Joy Theater will present a reading of the classic stage play “Our Town” from 7-9 p.m. on Friday in the First Congregational Church sanctuary, 73 S. Palouse St.
The free community event is being produced in collaboration with Whitman College’s Harper Joy Theatre. A talk back with Professor Emily Harrison and cast members will follow the reading.
Donations to help support First Congregational Church’s Wednesday Soup Lunch Ministry will be accepted.
“Our Town” is about inhabitants of fictional Grover’s Corners, N.H., at the turn of the 20th century.
Over the course of three acts and 12 years, the Stage Manager comments on the lives of the Gibbs and Webb families, as well as other residents of the town.
The play presents an enduring portrait of rural American life and the people within it — their living and dying. After its 1938 premiere, “Our Town” would win playwright Thornton Wilder his second Pulitzer Prize.
In the years since it has become one of the most frequently produced and well-loved plays in American theatrical history.
In December, Harper Joy Theater at Whitman College will produce the play “Ripe Frenzy,” by Jennifer Barclay.
The National New Play Exchange reported, “‘Ripe Frenzy’ is set in a small town in upstate New York, where the high school is famous for having done the most productions of ‘Our Town’ of any school, ever. On opening night of the school’s 40th production, a student opens fire. Time is slippery as the play submerges us in the before, during and after of the shooting, using ‘Our Town’ as a framework to examine what has become our new American norm. Told from the perspective of the mothers of the town, the play questions our own culpability in the perpetuation of mass shootings in our country.”