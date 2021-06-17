PENDLETON — Oregon East Symphony will return to in-person concert programming with its season finale "Back in The Saddle" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 20.
Maestro Beau Benson will appear with OES for the first time since November 2019, conducting a masked string orchestra in the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion St.
As Umatilla County is designated as high risk by the Oregon Health Authority, the total capacity for people allowed in the 800-seat auditorium is 50.
After accounting for musicians, a minimal production crew and staff, the total number of audience members being allowed for each performance is currently 25.
There is a waiting list for those who would like to attend the concert should Umatilla County move to moderate risk, increasing the total venue capacity to 100 people.
For music lovers unable to attend the performances OES will offer a complimentary stream of the concert at OregonEastSymphony.org beginning Saturday, June 26.
"Our fingers are crossed that Umatilla County is moved to moderate risk before the concert takes place so we can accommodate more audience members," OES Executive Director J.D. Kindle said in a release.
"This past year has been frustrating to say the least. From our planned drive-in concert in September that was waylaid due to wildfire smoke, our annual Holiday Music Festival which was reduced to a 45-minute radio program and a Virtual Chamber Music Series in February, this has been a tumultuous season.
"Thankfully, being a small nonprofit we are nimble enough to present alternatives to our regular offerings, however virtual concerts are no substitute for the real thing. The visceral impact of the sound waves produced by a full symphony orchestra hitting your ears and body can't be replicated by computer speakers or a high-fidelity home audio system.
"This is something that needs to be experienced in-person and we're grateful to be able to provide that again, even though it is for an extremely reduced audience right now. We are cautiously optimistic that we can present a full season of in-person concerts and educational activities for our 2021-2022 concert season."
Selections to be performed at this concert include two works for string orchestra: Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings" and Sir Edward Elgar's "Introduction and Allegro."
A Romantic period work, "Serenade for Strings," was inspired by Mozart's "The Magic Flute" and also incorporates melodies from Russian folk songs. Titled "Welsh Tune" in his draft book of melodies, "Introduction and Allegro" was inspired by a walk Elgar took along the Cardiganshire Coast.
Also to be performed is the oboe concerto "The Winter's Passed" by American composer Wayne Barlow. It is a descriptive fantasy based on a passage from the Songs of Songs (of Solomon 2:11-12), "For lo, the winter is passed, the rain is over and gone; blossoms appear in the land; the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtle-dove is heard in our land." It also incorporates melodies from South Carolina folk songs.
The featured soloist for "The Winter's Passed" will be OES principal oboist Ann van Bever. Van Bever, who is fully vaccinated, will be the sole exception to the face covering requirement for musicians and concert attendees.
She lives in Portland with her husband, Peter, where she also plays English horn in the Portland Columbia Symphony and oboe and oboe d’amore in the Portland Bach Cantata Choir orchestra.
She teaches a private studio of middle and high school oboe students and admits that doing this virtually for the last year has been a challenge. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in music from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, and a law degree from Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
To be placed on the waiting list for tickets to a performance of "Back in the Saddle" please contact the OES office at 541-276-0320 or info@oregonEastSymphony.org.
OES will also return to presenting its annual Summer Strings Music Camp July 26-30 in the courtyard of Heritage Station Museum,108 SW Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
Summer Strings is a weeklong day camp for youth string players of violin, viola, cello and bass. Campers will participate in small ensemble rehearsal and performances, and music theory, history, and conducting workshops.
The camp culminates with an outdoor recital presented by the camp chamber ensembles on Friday evening. To be eligible to participate, campers must be able to read music at an elementary level.
For more information about Summer Strings Music Camp contact OES Education Director Zach Banks at education@oregonEastSymphony.org or 541-276-0320.