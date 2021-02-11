By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony will present its annual Winter Chamber Music Festival as a subscription-based internet livestream series, said OES Executive Director J.D. Kindle in a release.
The series will feature chamber music performances from the Vert Clubroom in Pendleton at 6:30 p.m. on three Saturdays in February and March.
Attendees may access the concerts in real time or listen to recordings at a later date of their choosing.
Streaming production will be directed by Peter Walters who has previously directed livestreams for the OES and Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
The Feb. 27 installment will feature a flute quartet composed of OES principal flute Cathy Muller, assistant concertmaster (principal violinist) Viet Block, pianist Emily Muller-Cary and principal cellist Zach Banks. The quartet will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Quartet in D major, K.285” and an excerpt from Hector Berlioz’s oratorio “L’enfance du Christ,” arranged by Muller-Cary.
The March 6 installment will feature OES concertmaster Lisa Robertson and pianist James Cook performing a pair of German classical era duets: Beethoven’s “Sonata in G Major, Op. 30, No. 3,” and Brahms’ “Sonata in A Major, Op. 100.”
The March 13 installment will feature a piano trio led by Rachel Pariseau, including Viet Block and Zach Banks, performing a selection of French Romantic era music: Debussy’s “Piano Trio in G major, L. 5,” Gabriel Fauré’s “Après un rêve” from “Trois mélodies, Op. 7” and Jules Massenet’s “Méditation,” from Thaïs.
Tickets are $10 for individual performances or $25 for the entire series. Ticket holders will be emailed a few days prior to each of their selected performances with a link to a private YouTube stream. Tickets are available by phone at the Symphony’s office at 541-276-0320 or online at OregonEastSymphony.org.
The series is supported by the Oregon Arts Commission, the Reser Family Foundation, Lori Baxter, Harriet Isom and Bob and Janet Miller and sponsorships from Collins Law Firm, Bellinger Farms and the Edward Jones Offices of Casey Hunt and Ben Buchert.