PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon East Symphony will kick off its 2021-22 concert season at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, with “Blow It Up, Start Again!” at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave.

The concert will mark the first performance by the complete symphony orchestra under the baton of conductor and artistic director Beau Benson since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Through a sponsorship by the Pendleton Foundation Trust, the Oregon East Symphony will be celebrating its full return to the stage with free, floor-level general admission to the public.

Complimentary tickets are available upon request from the Pendleton Center for the Arts, Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, the Great Pacific, Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Oregon Grain Growers, Pendleton Art & Frame, Pendleton Music Company, Children’s Museum, Underground Tours, Piece of Pendleton, Hamley’s Western Store and Café, Pendleton Public Library, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, Prodigal Son Brewery, Heritage Station Museum, the Rainbow Café and the Oregon East Symphony office.

General admission is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are urged to arrive early to guarantee a seat. Masks/face coverings are required of all audience members.

Balcony seating and reserved floor seating is available by purchase at the Symphony office, 345 SW Fourth St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or online at OregonEastSymphony.org. Tickets are $25/adult, $20/senior, $15/student, and $65/family for two adults and children of the household.

“Blow It Up, Start Again,” composed by Jonathan Newman, is based on Guy Fawkes and the failed Gunpowder Plot in which he attempted to blow up the English Parliament on Nov. 5, 1605.

Also featured in the concert program is Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber. The symphony will also perform Weber’s Overture and March from Turandot and Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier Suite.

 

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

