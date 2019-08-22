PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony has announced its 34th annual concert season as well as a promotional raffle in support of encouraging season ticket orders. Conductor and Artistic Director Beau Benson and the OES board of directors have programmed another season of concerts featuring symphonic performances, holiday music, chamber music and chorale works.
This year marks the start of a new two-year initiative to program more works by living composers into the Symphony’s major symphonic concerts.
“In contrast to works within the canon of classical music there is a greater diversity among contemporary composers in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, geographic location and having a pulse,” said Executive Director J.D. Kindle.
“We want the Oregon East Symphony to be an artistically progressive organization that is expanding the canon of classical music instead of solely being a museum for works of the past. Old music doesn’t have context without the new, and vice versa. We’re looking forward to creating space for composers who are currently alive and working by performing their work during their lifetime.”
The first concert of the 2019-2020 season — Symphonic Shenanigans on Nov. 10 — will feature “Shenanigan” by American-Canadian-Hungarian composer Kati Agócs. “Shenanigan” is a short overture based on the reels brought to French-speaking Canada by waves of English and Irish immigrants. It will be performed alongside Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony No. 3” and a to-be-determined piano concerto featuring guest soloist Simon Karakulidi. The young Russian pianist will be brought to Eastern Oregon by Portland Piano International through its Rising Stars program that highlights the brightest up-and-coming piano talent in the world.
The Holiday Music Festival Dec. 14 is an ecumenical celebration of the holidays through music featuring a variety of community music ensembles. This year’s performers include the Oregon East Symphony and Chorale performing Heinrich Schütz’s “The Christmas Story,” “Our Songs Are Alive” from the Umatilla Indian Reservation coordinated by Fred Hill and the Pendleton Men’s Chorus.
Singers who wish to participate in the Chorale may do so by joining the Chorale at rehearsals from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 16 at Pendleton High School Music Department, 1800 NW Carden Ave.
Auditions are not required to participate.
After taking a break during the winter months the symphony returns for “Winter Moons” on March 14 at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave., and March 15 at the Hermiston High School auditorium.
“Winter Moons,” by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, is a four movement ballet suite based upon American Indian legends from the Northern Plains and Rocky Mountains. Tate is composer and pianist from the Chickasaw Nation. The Tate composition will be paired with the original version of Aaron Copland’s ballet suite “Appalachian Spring.” The Hermiston performance marks the first time in nearly a decade the Oregon East Symphony has performed in the west end of Umatilla County.
The Spring Chamber Music Festival will return on April 18 at the Vert Clubroom. The concert will highlight a variety of chamber ensembles performing in an intimate setting paired with a spread of wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by OES board of directors.
The season comes to a close on June 13 with “Blow It Up, Start Again!” The centerpiece of the concert, Jonathan Newman’s concert piece for orchestra, draws heavily on elements of funk and dubstep. Newman is an American composer born in 1972.
The finale will feature Richard Strauss’ “Suite from Der Rosenkavalier,” Carl Maria von Weber’s Overture and March from “Turandot” and Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis.”
OES is promoting a raffle open to season ticket subscribers. Any individual who purchases a season ticket package before Nov. 1 will be automatically entered into a drawing for an Oregon Symphony Getaway Package for two which will take place at the season opening concert on Nov. 10 at the Vert Auditorium.
The Oregon Symphony Getaway Package includes a voucher for two complimentary tickets to several select classical and pops performances by the Oregon Symphony, a one-night stay for two at the Arlington Club, and two round-trip tickets to Portland from Pendleton via Boutique Air.
For more information on Oregon East Symphony activities and purchasing season ticket packages visit OregonEastSymphony.org, the OES office, 345 SW Fourth St., Pendleton, OR, 541-276-0320, or Pendleton Art and Frame, 36 SW Court Ave.