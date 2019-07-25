Castoldi Farm is hosting a free onion tour from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The farm is at 325 Newton Road, Walla Walla, off Gose Street, south of Heritage Road.
The tour will give visitors an opportunity to experience life on a Walla Walla Sweet Onion farm, just like the Castoldi Italian ancestors.
As a third-generation onion farmer, Paul Castoldi will share details about the farm and history about his father, Angelo, who started Castoldi farm. His mother, Andrea Castoldi, immigrated to the U.S. in 1903. Paul’s son Nathan is also deeply involved in farm operations.
Paul’s wife, Pam Castoldi, will have fresh farm eggs for sale from their hens. There will be a display of historical photos and genealogy books outlining local Italian families who migrated to the states and who started onion farming in Walla Walla. For more information, contact info@castoldifamilyfarm.com.