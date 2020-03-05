MILTON-FREEWATER — Jefferson Airplane formed in 1965. It was a large group for a rock band, and experienced numerous additions and changes in membership.
By 1974 the group disbanded and was succeeded by Jefferson Starship.
After a decade that group likewise morphed into another group, called simply Starship.
Only a few members, notably Grace Slick, participated at one time or another in all three incarnations of the band.
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St.
Between 1967 and 1987 the three groups managed to land eight songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and seven albums in the top 10 of Bilboard’s album charts.
That success streak began with Jefferson Airplane’s “Surrealistic Pillow” album, which produced two of those singles, “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” in the 1960s.
Jefferson Starship enjoyed two top 10 singles in the ’70s, “Count on Me” and “Miracles.”
Then in the 1980s Starship landed four singles in the top 10, including three consecutive number ones: “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” were the chart-toppers, followed by “It’s Not Over (’Til It’s Over),” which peaked at a comparatively disappointing No. 9.
Host BJ the DJ will provide information about the group members, songwriters and how it all evolved over the decades. He promises three hours of cheap, trashy rock ’n’ roll.