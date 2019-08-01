MILTON-FREEWATER — The Rolling Stones have enjoyed a very long career, including 60 chart singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and four dozen hit albums.
BJ the DJ, aka Bob Jones, will spin tunes from the ’60s-’80s at 7 p.m. Saturday during Oldies Night in the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with even more music filling the first hour.
While Mick Jagger and Keith Richard have penned many of the group’s hits, five of their first six records on the British charts were remakes of songs by American artists.
The other was a John Lennon and Paul McCartney song.
Their first UK hit, which appeared in Britain almost a year before they had any US hits, was “Come On,” originally the B side of an unsuccessful 1961 Chuck Berry single.
Others were songs first done by Buddy Holly, Willie Dixon and Bobby Womack.
The Stones’ first No. 1 hit in America — but their fourth in Great Britain — was “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” which topped the Billboard chart for four weeks in July of 1965 and was the biggest hit single in America that year.
They experienced some controversy, including a fight with Ed Sullivan over performing their then-current hit “Let’s Spend the Night Together” on his TV show.
But they have endured and are currently touring the U.S., almost 60 years after they first got together.
It will be a real “blast from the past” when BJ the DJ presents 42 Rolling Stones classics at Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater.