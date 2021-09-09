MILTON-FREEWATER — BJ the DJ will spin hit songs by Billy Joel during Oldies Night from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S Main St.

Admission is free. Bob Jones will play dozens of Joel's songs and give commentary on the music.

 

