MILTON-FREEWATER — When BJ the DJ sets up his equipment for Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater he will play sweet soul music for listeners.
Bob Jones is the man behind the music 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S Main St.
He describes it as three hours of "cheap, trashy rock 'n' roll." Admission and parking are free.
"Rhythm and blues music was one of the founding elements of rock and roll, and with the emergence of Motown in the 1960s, R&B became soul music, and it was a significant part of the popular music scene as it continued to evolve," Jones said.
Major stars like Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and the Supremes topped the R&B and pop charts in that decade. Oldies Night will feature No. 1 chart toppers and forgotten classics of soul music, Jones said.