John Potter, a retired computer programmer who has been collecting magic lantern slides for more than 30 years, will give a demonstration during Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Museum After Hours Program.
At 5 tonight at 755 Myra Road, Potter will share a variety of slides using a magic lantern, the earliest form of the slide projector, with a patent date of 1907.
During the informative, entertaining show he will share information about the history of the magic lantern and discuss the equipment and types of slides it can project.
The slide content will include many historic images of the Northwest, including Puyallup, Tacoma, Seattle, a few images of Walla Walla and images related to industry in Washington state.
He will also share images of early advertising and political slides, coming attractions and singalongs. Of special note are an array of mechanical slides that give the effect of movement, such as chromatropes (similar to a kaleidoscope) slip slides and lever slides.
Audience participation is greatly encouraged, so come by and enjoy the magic lantern show. As always, this Museum After Hours presentation is free to attend.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.