Oregon East Symphony will host “Meet the members of the Oregon East Symphony” with a free, online and radio broadcast recital at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The recital will feature string musicians from OES performing unaccompanied works for either a solo instrument or duo.
It will also feature brief Q&A sessions where each musician will focus on their biographical and educational background, association with OES, particulars about their instrument and fun, personal factoids.
The recital can be viewed from the front page of the symphony’s website, OregonEastSymphony.org, or on its YouTube channel, ubne.ws/3c3tupG.
For audience members who don’t have the internet or prefer not to watch the concert on their computer screen, the recital will concurrently be broadcast over 104.3 KCUW.
KCUW Radio is a community radio station owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The low power FM station operates on 100 watts of power and is located in the west end of the CTUIR Public Safety Building on Timine Way.
Featured appearances by members of the Oregon East Symphony’s orchestra will include concertmaster Lisa Robertson performing two Tango Etudes by Astor Piazzola, assistant concertmaster Viet Block performing Georg Philipp Telemann’s “Fantasia for Solo Violin in B-flat major,” section violist Aurora Torres performing the second movement of Fyodor Druzhinin’s “Sonata for viola solo” and Allen Skirvin’s “Sanguine Serenade”, section violinist Don Power and section violist Annie Harkey-Power performing three duets by Béla Bartók: “Rumanian Whirling Dance,” “Prelude and Canon” and “Scherzo” and principal cellist and Education Director Zach Banks performing the first movement of Gaspar Cassad’s “Suite per Violoncello: Preludio — Fantasia.”
The entire recital will last approximately one hour.
The Q&A sessions will be moderated by OES Executive Director J.D. Kindle.
Audience members are encouraged submit their own questions for the musicians and may do so via the YouTube chat during the recital or submit questions ahead of time to director@OregonEastSymphony.org.
Instructions to join a virtual, post-recital reception conducted via Zoom will be provided at the conclusion of the recital.