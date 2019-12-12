PENDLETON — Oregon East Symphony will present its annual Holiday Music Festival concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion St.
Billed as an ecumenical celebration of the holidays through song, the festival will feature a variety of musical ensembles including the Oregon East Symphony and Chorale, Our Songs Are Alive, and the Pendleton Men’s Chorus.
For their portion of the evening the Oregon East Symphony and Chorale will perform German baroque composer Heinrich Schütz’s Nativity setting The Christmas Story.
Considered the most important German composer prior to the arrival of Bach, Schütz composed The Christmas Story in 1660 to be performed by a chorale and chamber orchestra.
The work was deemed lost after his death in 1672 but the 1908 discovery of the missing parts at the University of Upsala, Sweden, led to a resurgence of interest and corresponding performances.
The version to be performed by the OES Chorale was arranged in 1949 by baroque musicologist Arthur Mendel for his vocal ensemble The Cantata Singers.
Featured soloists for The Christmas Story include sopranos Regina Braker, Lezlee Flagg, and Karen Lange, tenors Norm Baton and Chris Leonard, and bass Bill Mayclin.
Our Songs Are Alive from the Umatilla Indian Reservation will perform a variety of traditional and modern songs including the straight war dance, the circle dance, the fast and fancy dance, and the round-bustle dance, a genre that tribes from the Columbia Plateau are well known for. The musicians will be accompanied by dancers in regalia intended for each type of song. This year Our Songs Are Alive will have a heavy focus on youth dancers.
According to group coordinator Fred Hill Sr., an in-demand pow wow emcee and fluent speaker of Umatilla, “If I hadn’t had encouragement from my grandparents to sing and dance I don’t believe I’d be doing what I am today. We always appreciate the invitation to perform and it gives us a lot of pride to watch our children sing and dance and carry on our traditions.”
Tribal member Charles Wood III will also showcase a selection of songs performed on the hand drum as presented on his recently released debut CD “Honest to You.”
The Pendleton Men’s Chorus, a choir consisting of men of all ages, will round out the line-up of ensembles for the evening. Among the pieces they will perform is Be A Santa, arranged by the late Pendleton-based opera singer Quade Winter, There Is Faint Music by Dan Forrest, Brightest and Best arranged by Shawn Kirchner, and a contemporary arrangement of the Gregorian chant Media Vita.
According to Pendleton Men’s Chorus director Bill Mayclin, “Media Vita is the oldest work that the Pendleton Men’s Chorus has ever performed.” The first line of the chant written in Latin, “Media vita in morte sumus” translates to “In the midst of life we are in death.”
Advance tickets for the Holiday Music Festival ($25/adult, $20/senior, $15/student, $65/family) may be purchased at Pendleton Art & Frame, 25 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, or the OES Office, 345 S.W. Fourth St.
Seating is general admission. For more information contact the Oregon East Symphony at info@oregonEastSymphony.org or 541-276-0320.
The concert is sponsored by CHI St. Anthony Hospital Foundation, charter OES chorale member Betty Brunette, and DA Davidson.