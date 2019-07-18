It’s round two for Kate & The Crocodiles who will return to Walla Walla for their second concert to benefit The Health Center.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
A preshow cocktail hour will begin at 6. Reserved seating tickets are $35. A small number of VIP tables (for four people) are also available for $200 and include a bottle of wine and stage-side seating. Tickets will be available online and by calling the box office at 509-529-6500 starting in late July.
The Health Center delivers physical, mental and coordinated care for students in the Walla Walla Valley with clinics at Lincoln and Walla Walla High schools, Pioneer Middle School, Blue Ridge Elementary and a Head Start/ECEAP preschool.
Its mission is to advance the success of students by addressing their physical, emotional and social needs, according to a release.
A Portland-based quartet, Kate & The Crocodiles perform indie rock originals and covers, early jazz and jazz standards, reinventions of ’70s and ’80s rock as ballads, classical art songs mixed with rock and other surprises from far and wide. They cover a broad spectrum held together by a signature sound informed by classical training and a blending of many genres.
Lead singer Kate Morrison has long-standing ties to Walla Walla and said she’s happy to lend her support to The Health Center.
“Living in Walla Walla for 23 years, I worked with several nonprofit organizations,” Morrison said.
“During that time, I helped build the Trilogy Recovery Community programs with the support of The Health Center when both programs were in their early stages.
“Naturally, the mission of The Health Center and the people who support it have a special place in my heart. My bandmates and I are honored to have another opportunity to perform in support of such a great organization,” she added.
Other members of the band are Craig Bidondo, a colorful, energetic and soulful keyboardist; Gavin Bondy, the intuitive trumpeter of Pink Martini; and
Brent Follis, a world-class drummer.
This is the second year for the benefit concert. Last year’s show had more than 200 attendees and netted nearly $23,000 for The Health Center.
That money went toward hiring an additional mental health counselor at Pioneer Middle School, buying medical supplies for the doctor and nurse practitioners and purchasing kinetic sand and other therapy supplies.