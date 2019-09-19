DAYTON — Columbia County Rural Library District hosts a monthly book chat opportunity for area residents on the third Saturday at Dayton Memorial Library, 111 S. Third St. “We even bring dessert,” they note on Facebook.
Members of the community will gather from 6-8 p.m. Saturday to discuss, in the barest of terms, books — what people are reading, what they want to read, what kind of books they like and what they don’t. For more details, call 509-382-4131 or email library@daytonwa.net or see ubne.ws/31Oxfe5 on Facebook.