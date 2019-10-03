SPOKANE — Norman Rockwell America offers a remarkable collection of 22 oil paintings, seven charcoal or graphite studies, original posters and all 323 vintage Saturday Evening Post magazine covers spanning six decades.
The show opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until Jan. 12. at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC), 2316 W. First Ave.
“Norman Rockwell’s heartwarming depictions of everyday life made him the best known and most beloved American artist of the 20th century.
“He lived and worked through one of the most eventful periods in the nation’s history, and his paintings vividly chronicled those times. His images often served as a mirror of American life, what we thought and felt — and what we subconsciously endeavored to become,” according to a release.
The works in the exhibit originate from the National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, R.I.