The Walla Walla Public Library theme for September is Hispanic Heritage Month.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “El Norte: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America," by Carrie Gibson.
A marvelously rich and inclusive panorama of five centuries of Caribbean history...A work that brings fresh energy, assurance and insight to an area that is not often the focus of historians. Gibson’s study is sure to gratify academics, history buffs, and anyone intrigued by the Caribbean’s colorful, volatile, and multifaceted societies. — Library Journal
The youth selection is fiction: “The Poet X: A Novel," by Elizabeth Acevedo.
In nearly every poem, there is at least one universal truth about adolescence, family, gender, race, religion, or sexuality that will have readers either nodding in grateful acknowledgment or blinking away tears. Ages 13–17. — Horn Books
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.