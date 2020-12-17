“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” that old chestnut, takes on a new poignancy this holiday season when the three wise kings definitely will not travel ─ accent on the wise.
The hostelries in Walla Walla are doing their part, limiting social gatherings of merry guests. And there will be no caroling inside, not even a soloist.
But what has become of those warm-throated soloists usually tucked onto public piano benches, dancing their fingers to and fro? Or those cradling a microphone, softly amplifying the hurt-so-good feeling of “Oh Holy Night”? And where is the responsive pianist bouncing “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” off the keys as children line up for Santa’s lap in a lobby?
In a normal holiday season entertainer Clarice Swanson would modify her music to fit the mood in the room, especially with children present. “I was in coordination with the kids,” she says. She’d maybe play “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” if the children needed a lift while waiting, or “Silent Night” if they needed calming down.
“I have enough skills to do what I want. I could improvise all night,” she says as her fingers fly up and down her piano keyboard at her home in Touchet. “My ear makes up for my lack of skill.” That seems inordinately modest, for when she’s not moonlighting as a singer and pianist, she’s teaching music to youth in public schools, putting her degree in music education to work.
Swanson’s country place is on homestead lands of a fourth-generation pioneer family. There, she’s turned a chilly garage into a piano-practice studio lined with bursting binders of sheet music. But the studio stands pretty solitary these days.
When a gig comes up, it takes her about two weeks of practicing to “dust off to performance level,” she says. “Don’t want to get a fat thumb.”
With the help of her accomplished organist mother, Swanson, at age 8, turned her classical piano training to a more individual style. That free expression served her well when hospitality entertaining beckoned. She taught herself pop, jazz and folk standards, crowd-pleasing favorites from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Allison Krause, Nora Jones, James Taylor and Sade.
“Can you believe I didn’t know ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’?” Swanson says, impishly swinging into the Bob Dylan tune on the piano. She sings along in an even soprano, occasionally glancing up to catch a few chords off the sheet music, only to gallop forward with her own enriched measures.
There are few places to play this kind of music, she says, which makes her appreciate contributing to the ambiance of The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Convention Center, sometimes inside, sometimes outside on the upper-level patio.
“It’s a perfect place to take that last bottle of wine when you’ve got your friends there,” she says. “I’d like to do more of that. Music makes life more real.”
Before the pandemic muffled the music, she was accustomed to collecting a full tip jar each engagement. However, these freewill bills and coins, what Swanson calls her compliments, are not pocket money for her.
The music teacher heads up Meadowlark Voices, a nonprofit organization she formed. She uses every tip dollar to support Meadowlark’s mission ─ enriching artists and musicians trapped in refugee camps.
In the past three years before the pandemic clamped down on face-to-face entertaining, Swanson estimates she made a thousand dollars in tips. “It goes far,” she says. And she does mean far in every sense of the word.
During a normal local school year’s summer vacation, she flies a day-and-a-half to eastern Myanmar. There she visits an encampment stuffed with thousands of people, persecuted ethnic minorities, including the Karen (Kah-rehn) people. They’re in a protectorate of the United Nations on Thailand’s border. Swanson travels loaded down with musical instruments, guitar strings, paints and supplies to bring art to the despairing.
“Music is a universal language,” she says. “But I am not a white savior. And you cannot promise anything you can’t deliver.”
She brings back visual art, scenes so well done she’s sold some at CAVU’s art gallery. The color yellow is noticeable in the work. To the Karen people, yellow is the color of hope, she notes.
Another local contemporary music singer, about 30 years Swanson’s junior, is also coping with piano bars drying up due to COVID-19’s stranglehold. The crystalline voice of Meredith Brackbill fronts a band on occasion, but locally she’s primarily known for solo entertaining with guitar or piano in cozy spots.
She had potential engagements lined up at The Marcus Whitman after playing evenings at Olive Marketplace and Café, which closed two months before the pandemic hit.
Brackbill had been lighting up her talents with some success before the coronavirus cloistering began. Interestingly, she, like Swanson, was a singer with human suffering on her mind.
Now a Walla Walla University student, in 2016 Brackbill composed and sang a much-admired suicide-prevention song, “If You Leave.” Its musical plea generated what now is more than 5 million plays on Spotify, among other streaming services.
Today she’s now at a point in her ascent where she wants to entertain by singing a varied repertoire, including her own compositions and those seasonal carols ─ the better to charm audiences and fill the tip jar. She has even busked to buy music-related supplies to further her popularity.
The Georgia native is enchanted by Walla Walla, and she wants to return the favor for a win-win.
“I love being in touch with locals in town,” she says. Audience contact helps allay her “self-doubt, being self-employed and not signed to a label. I am my own boss, so if numbers aren’t going, I can get discouraged.”
Though the pandemic strictures brought Brackbill’s plans with The Marcus Whitman to an abrupt halt, and now she’s off-campus Zoom-studying with family in Tennessee, she is nonetheless plucky: “When I get over myself, let things flow, I realize the pandemic has given me more time to create.”