In addition to our downloadable eBook and audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library (anytime.overdrive.com), please check out our other learning resources you can find on our website (www.wallawallapubliclibrary.org) under Kids & Teens, Learning and Fun:
TumbleBooks: TumbleBooks (tumblebooklibrary.com) reads aloud and animates many of your child's favorite books! An excellent program for beginning readers.
Starfall: Give your child a head-start in phonics with this fun and engaging online program (starfall.com). Useful for children in pre-K to 2nd grade.
National Geographic Kids: NatGeo Kids’ website (kids.nationalgeographic.com) is a treasure trove of games, videos, photos, crafts, and other fun activities for kids of all ages.
Please check out this week’s eBook/Audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library:
Teen eBook Nonfiction
"Funny, You Don't Look Autistic: A Comedian's Guide to Life on the Spectrum,” Michael McCreary
McCreary was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum in 2001, at age five. His younger brother had recently been diagnosed, and his parents were concerned about some of his own behaviors. After three different psychologists' visits, each relayed in five-year-old comical perspective, he was finally given the diagnosis that would shape his future. McCreary's memoir articulates the often hilarious side of growing up with sensory issues, hypersensitivity, fixations, and quirks while not shying away from the more painful aspects. Oftentimes funny, other times heartbreaking stories of navigating school, friendships, and relationships with girls keep readers invested in the narrative. Interspersed among the humor and touching anecdotes are text boxes and sidebars that educate neurotypical readers about the reality of the disorder. McCreary offers thoughtful, positive counsel for "Aspie" readers as well as advice to those who may encounter Aspies on how to connect with them without fear or judgement.
Ages 12 & up
— School Library Journal
"Dissenter on the Bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life and Work," by Victoria Ortiz
A biography of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that illustrates her lifelong commitment to promoting civil rights.
The author has expertly selected cases for this readable volume that will pique the interest of teens. The gripping first chapter introduces Savana Lee Redding, the eighth-grade honor roll student who sued after being strip-searched at school and eventually won in the Supreme Court, due partly to Ginsburg's explaining to her uncomprehending male fellow justices the humiliation the girl felt. Subsequent chapters intersperse black-and-white photos and details of Ginsburg's life with fascinating cases focusing on free speech, marriage equality, gender-based pay and benefit discrimination, and other hot-button issues. Readers learn about her early years as a Jewish girl in Brooklyn, hard work and academic stardom, college years at Cornell (where she met her husband-to-be), egalitarian marriage, and distinguished legal career spent in dogged pursuit of equality. Many examples of how Ginsburg herself experienced or witnessed discrimination are included. The last chapter explores the justice's recent role as a popular media and cultural icon. The author carefully shapes the most salient facts into a narrative that brings both protagonists and issues to life, deftly situating each case in its historical context; the result is far more than just a biography or history.
It's a complex interweaving of both. Meticulous research and outstanding storytelling make Supreme Court arcana and the fight for equality come to life. Ages 12-17
— Kirkus Reviews
"Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis," by K.R. Gaddy
Gaddy’s debut draws from memoirs and extensive research to share the true stories of three teens in Nazi Germany. Gertrud, Jean, and Fritz were non-Jewish, fairly typical German teens, hanging out with groups known as Bündische Jugend (free-federated youth). The Nazis considered such groups far too tolerant and nonconforming, and as Hitler came to power, they were subjected to imprisonment and interrogation. The senseless brutality they witnessed prompted the Bündische to risk their lives in acts of rebellion, vandalism, and sabotage because “at least if they were fighting back against the Nazis, they might die doing something meaningful.” Despite awkward translations (for example, a foreman tells Fritz, “You are not bearable for the German people,” to express contempt) and frequent use of undefined German phrases, this compelling account conveys the profound brutality of Hitler’s Germany and how some children responded with acts of breathtaking bravery. Ages 12 & up
— Publishers Weekly
"Pandemics: Deadly Disease Outbreaks," by Michelle Denton
As the world becomes more connected, the threat of pandemics becomes more serious, and being informed about fast-spreading illnesses is more important now than ever before. Readers explore global diseases of the past and present, how modern outbreaks are controlled and treated, and how doctors and scientists are working to prevent pandemics in the future. In-depth sidebars, full-color photographs, annotated quotes from medical experts, and discussion questions highlight important topics and encourage readers to expand their critical thinking skills as they learn about public health policy and the social impacts of infectious diseases. Ages 12-15
— Book Summary