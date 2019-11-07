"Veterans Affairs: A Movie Crush Varietal" will kick off a new quarterly series of short film screenings at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The annual Walla Walla Movie Crush celebrates the most intoxicating blend of American short films over the course of three days each July at Gesa Power House Theatre. The festival showcases narratives, documentaries, animation, music videos and experimental films grouped in themed packages.
For those who serve in the military, coming home is too often only half the battle. There are still the repercussions to combat — PTSD and moral injury among others.
Veterans Affairs: A Movie Crush Varietal will feature 90 minutes of short film programming in honor of Veteran’s Day, plus discussion and a Q-and-A with Movie Crush Executive Director Warren Etheredge.
Reserved seating tickets $15 are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Red Badge Project, in support of its quarterly workshops in Walla Walla.