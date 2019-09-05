Combine Art Collective is set for its grand opening from 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday at 130 E. Rose St., No. 102. Visitors can stop by.
The gallery will exhibit two- and three-dimensional work by the founders, plus 16 guest artists, from September-December.
In early 2020, Combine will issue a juried open call to artists for regular participation in a cooperative gallery.
More than exclusive exposure to gallery artists, the owners plan to provide information in the gallery regarding other businesses dedicating space and attention to Walla Walla’s reputation as a place to visit art, view and purchase.