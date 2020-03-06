Fort Walla Walla Museum’s new special exhibit, “Rhythm in the Blues: Music in the Walla Walla Valley,” explores some of the ways in which music has embedded itself into the culture of Walla Walla, according to a release.
Aside from being home to the longest operating symphony west of the Mississippi River, Walla Walla has seen musicians who traveled the Oregon Trail, military bands stationed at Fort Walla Walla, several music schools teaching everything from voice to piano — even the Gentlemen of the Road Stopover that took over the city in 2015 adds to the rich musical traditions of this area.
Because Walla Walla was fertile ground for early settlers seeing opportunities for wealth and success, music wove itself into local culture in a variety of ways. One artifact of note in the exhibit is an 1886 parlor organ owned by the Benson family.
In 1846 Belle Benson went to school at Whitman Mission and was taught by Narcissa Whitman. The organ ties into the greater theme of music in religion in the Valley and many of the area’s centers of worship hosted recitals during the late 1800s to early 1900s.
Another case features musical instruments that came to Walla Walla’s Germantown. This area, known as Russaecke, or Russian Corner, was inhabited primarily by German immigrants from the Volga region of Russia, with about 300 German families ending up in Walla Walla between 1882 and 1920. Artifacts include a banjo, glockenspiel and violin owned and used by these families.
Visitors will be able to explore how music was used in the military. Fort Walla Walla's Fourth Cavalry Band had a bass drum, trumpets, flutes, cornet and violins. On display are photos of this band along with a drum and fife, which were used to motivate troops and relay signals about various aspects of military life.
In World War II the use of the radio figured into the home front and front lines. At home people tuned in to hear wartime news, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Fireside Chats, messages about purchasing war bonds and radio dramas, while on the battlefield the radio was a way to spread propaganda to the Allied troops through shows like “Zero Hour” and “Home Sweet Home.”
There will be information about famous music critic Emilie Francis Bauer and her sister, composer Marion Bauer; a number of local musical educators like Edgar and Alice Fischer of symphony fame, Anna Selkirk Norton and Malen Burnett; plus ads and programs from community performances at venues like the Keylor Grand, which provided opportunities for both local and world-famous artists to perform.
The museum, 755 Myra Road, is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit is supported by the Clara & Art Bald Trust and Kenneth B. Wells Trust, with credit to Charles Saranto and Blake Chenoweth for help with research and artifacts.
Admission is free to museum members and children under 6, Tamástslikt Culture Institute Inwai Circle members, and CTUIR members with ID card; $4 for children ages 6-12; $8 for seniors (62 and older) and students; and $9 general admission. Membership includes free admission to more than 40 Living History performances, events like Fort Walla Walla Days and more. For more details, contact the museum at 509-525-7703, info@fwwm.org or online see fwwm.org.