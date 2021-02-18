By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
New feature-length documentary “The West is Burning” reveals the scale of wildfire issues facing western states.
It’s being released nationwide in 2021 through American Public Television, according to a release. Filmmakers partnered with Filmstacker, a video platform for collaborative storytelling, as a way for people to create short films. Displayed on the film’s website, filmstacker.com invites the public to become filmmakers.
A series of virtual community gatherings will also be offered to supplement face-to-face conversations about the film. Watch the film and a trailer at westisburning.org. For more information and to join the conversation, visit westisburning.org/join-us.
The feature was produced by Landmark Stories at The University of Arizona by filmmakers Cody Sheehy and Galen McCaw, in association with Wallowa Resources.
“The West is Burning” examines the history of forest management and social conflict that led to current conditions, causing longer fire seasons and unprecedented destruction. In the last 20 years, wildfires have burned an area the size of California and Florida combined.
“If nothing is done, we’re likely to see a steady increase in wildfire impact across these shared landscapes,” according to the release.
The film emphasizes the need to act now to generate positive change in forests, watersheds and communities. Six real-life perspectives drive the film’s narrative to help raise awareness about the conditions of forests in the western United States.
The stories demonstrate the need to embrace a new era of forest stewardship and the unique partnerships being built across community-based organizations, government entities and private and non-governmental organizations.
The thought leaders highlight the need for a unified response to climate change, land use and forest restoration and emphasize the importance of community-based solutions to the challenges.
An interactive map allows viewers to tour the western United States, learning how wildfires are impacting communities and changing lives by watching short films based on locations on the map.
“The West is Burning” focuses on some of those who are making a difference on the front lines of the adaptation to a new era of megafire: resource managers, scientists, environmentalists and industry leaders who have come together for the cause.