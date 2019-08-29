A new fine arts gallery opening downtown is a dream fulfilled by six artists and friends.
Combine Art Collective opens next month at 130 E. Rose St., in the building known as The Showroom on Colville Street, and in a spot adjacent to the new location of restaurant TMACS.
The Sept. 6 grand opening will feature the works of collective founders Lauri Borer, Patty Gardner, Tricia Harding, Ann Hooper, Dianna Woolley and Lynn Woolson, as well as 16 other invited artists.
The vision is a cooperative-style space where artists juried into membership assist with a monthly payment and time commitment to the gallery. As part of that arrangement, member artists’ work will be featured on a regular basis.
Founding operators have also invited nonprofit arts group ArtWalla to establish a presence within the gallery, which serves not only as a compliment to the focus on regional visual fine artists but also as a way to draw foot traffic to First Friday ArtWalk events and other offerings, they say.
The spot will have an exhibition and viewing space, and as time and space allows it will serve as an educational venue, too.
The six founding artists of the collective became friends after each moved here between 2000 and 2011, Woolley said.
“I’d say as we each arrived in our own time, we began meeting each other almost immediately through some form or another in the art community,” she said. That includes through relationships and positions connected with Carnegie Art Center and ArtWalla. All have shown their work over the years in galleries and wineries throughout the Valley and region.
“Our common denominator is our love of producing, purchasing, and promoting the arts wherever we happen to be,” she said.
They also at some point have independently dreamed of owning a gallery. With a range of managerial, marketing and other experience behind them professionally — their collective resumes include work for the Walt Disney Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., city of Redmond (Ore.) Arts Commission, Portland YMCA, Microsoft, Whitman College, banking and wealth management, art fairs and pop-up exhibits and more — they have the acumen for it.
So when Hooper and Harding heard about the space opening at the Showroom, they developed a financial plan and outline for a limited liability company among the six.
“No one’s arm had to be twisted in order to support all of our gallery dreams,” Woolley said.
The name Combine was chosen to reflect the region and historical references to farm equipment. A sheaf of wheat was incorporated, too, into the logo.
Beyond the exposure at Combine, the owners want to provide information in the gallery on other businesses that give space and attention to the community’s reputation as a place to visit art, view and purchase it, Woolley said.
She acknowledged the numerous other galleries and venues for showcasing art. With Combine, the vision is a central gallery that can show 15 to 20 artists at a time over a longer period.
Through the end of December, Combine Art Collective will feature the opening collection.
Next spring will be an open call for artists interested in joining the cooperative-style arrangement.
“We want to emphasize the reputation that Walla Walla already has for fine art and to present a place that local folks and visitors alike may view a wide range of artistic work,” Woolley said. “We will have a ready list in our gallery of other places visitors can view, enjoy and purchase art all over town.”