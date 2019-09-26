Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Juvenile fiction
“Free Lunch,” by Rex Ogle
With candor and vivid detail, Ogle’s debut, a memoir, captures the experience of chronic poverty in the United States. In addition to the usual middle school problems, Rex cringes every time he has to remind the cafeteria lady he’s on the free lunch program. At home, his unemployed mother and stepfather download their stress on him and each other, verbally and physically: “ definitely loves me more when she has money,” Rex says. “She can think straight. She remembers she cares about me.” Ogle doesn’t shy away from the circumstances (he and his toddler stepbrother are sometimes left alone for days at a time), but there is no shortage of humor, human kindness, and kid high jinks. Though the story is an intense middle grade read, Ogle’s emotional honesty pays off in the form of complex characterization and a bold, compassionate thesis: “Maybe being poor broke her ... and she can’t get well as long as this is her life.” The book ends on a hopeful if precarious note that underscores the importance of dismantling the shame surrounding poverty. In a country where 43% of children live in low-income families, Ogle’s memoir is all too relatable. An author’s note, q& a, and discussion guide conclude. Ages 11—14
— Publishers Weekly
“A Slip of a Girl,” by Patricia Reilly Giff
Giff loosely based the tenacious heroine of this profoundly moving novel on her great-grandmother, who was raised in the town in Ireland where the Drumlish Land War of 1881 took place. In taut free verse, the author writes in the voice of fiercely patriotic Anna Mallon, whose family is torn apart as tension mounts between English landlords and Irish tenants, who are forcibly evicted after failing to pay unfairly escalating rents. After three of Anna’s siblings depart in search of a better life in Brooklyn, her frail mother dies hours after beseeching Anna to read and to keep her baby sister Nuala safe. The girl honors both requests; she learns to read from the local schoolmaster and escapes, with Nuala in her arms, after English bailiffs arrest her for insubordination. Anna’s simultaneous desperation and determination are palpable as she carries Nuala for days, barefoot, cold, and near starvation, to reach the safe home of an elderly aunt. Archival photos illuminate the loss and injustice inflicted on the Irish, and Giff (“Lily’s Crossing”) brings Anna’s story to a triumphant close. Ages 10—14
— Publishers Weekly
“Lalani of the Distant Sea,” by Erin Entrada Kelly
A fantasy inspired by Filipino folklore, this vibrant story by Newbery Medalist Entrada (“Hello, Universe”) follows Lalani Sarita, 12, on her harrowing quest to save her mother and her island, Sanlagita, from the horrible fates for which they seem destined. When Lalani’s father perished after being selected to sail to Mount Isa, “where all of life’s good fortunes were said to be,” Lalani and her mother were forced to live with her frightening uncle and his cruel son. Now, with her mother ill and her island suffering from a drought that has killed off medicinal plants, Lalani faces an impossible quest: sailing across the sea that has taken the lives of countless men, including her father, in search of something that might heal her mother and reveal what’s really beyond their small island home. Entrada intersperses second-person narratives that describe the mountain’s many fantastical creatures (“Imagine you are a weeping loset”), weaving adventure and magic into the story. Unlikely but determined heroine Lalani is lovably loyal, kindhearted, and optimistic even as she faces unspeakable dangers, and her relentless spirit makes her a worthy protagonist in this triumphant tale about fighting for the people one loves and staying true to oneself. Ages 8—12
— Publishers Weekly
“The Light in the Lake,” by Sarah R. Baughman
Three months before the start of this debut novel, 12-year-old Addie’s twin brother, Amos, fell through the ice into Maple Lake, the deepest lake in Vermont and their favorite place. Addie is still grieving when she earns the opportunity to join a local Young Scientist summer program, assisting a university’s biological station in its investigation of Maple Lake’s pollution. It’s Addie’s dream to become an aquatic biologist, and although she feels that the lake remains “a part of me that hurts to look at,” she feels deeply connected to it. Amos took meticulous notes about a creature he believed lived in its waters, “something ancient and huge and shining,” and after Addie is given a tooth too large to be a whale’s, she interprets it as her first clue. With a new friend, Tai, at her side, she sets out to solve Amos’s mystery, as well as the source of the lake’s pollution. In Baughman’s skillful handling, Addie’s memories of her brother and her first-person voice are both heartbreaking and hopeful. The novel offers a gentle, introspective exploration of grief and the wonder and fragility of nature, creating a beautiful and dynamic world in which the scientific method and magic coexist. Ages 8—12
— Publishers Weekly