Back to school
picture books
“Lawrence in the Fall,” by Matthew Farina, illustrated by Doug Salati
When Lawrence the fox cub finds he needs to bring in a collection for show-and-tell in school, he is devastated, as he doesn’t have anything to share.
With the help of his papa, Lawrence visits the forest in search of something special. After a failed attempt to gather stones and getting separated from his dad in the rain, Lawrence comes across a tree shedding its leaves. Inspired by its colored foliage, the little fox finds his collection and, with help from his papa, gathers an assortment of leaves for his class presentation.
Once he shares his discovery in school, the entire class wants to gather leaves as well. Salati’s spreads wonderfully capture the bond between Lawrence and his dad, the majesty of the autumnal forest and the charming array of fallen leaves. Ages 3-5
— School Library Journal
“Lili Macaroniby,” by Nicole Testa, illustrated by Annie Boulanger
Lili Macaroni is just right. She is an exuberant and lively child who has big red hair like her mom, blueberry-colored eyes like her grandmother and freckles like her father.
Best of all are her big laugh just like her grandfather’s and the joy she finds in drawing polka-dotted butterflies. When it’s time to go off to school for the first time, Lili is ready for the new adventure. Unfortunately, the casual cruelty of her schoolmates dims her joy. Taunts about her name’s likeness to macaroni-and-cheese, her pumpkin-colored hair and her parrot-like laugh cause Lili to consider how much better it might be to be someone completely different.
With the support of her parents, Lili makes a choice to communicate her hurt feelings to her teacher and classmates while realizing that she doesn’t need to change after all. She uses her own beloved polka-dot butterflies to help her heartache fade as she accepts her own uniqueness.
The resolution that matters comes from within Lili as she draws upon her own inherent strength and resilience to overcome life’s challenges. The illustrations are colorful and engaging. Ages 4-7
— School Library Journal
“The King of Kindergarten,” by Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton
Joyful and empowering, this picture book celebrates the first day of kindergarten. A child wakes up on his first day of school with the knowledge that he is going to be the King of Kindergarten.
On this special morning, everything takes on a royal shine, from brushing teeth to pulling on pants. Right after breakfast he’s off for a ride on a “big yellow carriage” to school where he meets his fellow students with typical royal grace and charm. With the introduction of each part of this brand-new day comes the assurance that nothing is too difficult for the King of Kindergarten. The vibrant and cheerful hand-drawn and digital illustrations feature a diverse classroom of children all helping one another.
This marvelous story will give each reader an opportunity to see themselves as “the charming, the wonderful and the kind King of Kindergarten.” Ages 3-6
— School Library Journal
“Small World,” Words by Ishta Mercurio; Pictures by Jen Corace
A young girl fascinated by the world around her grows up and journeys to outer space. When Nanda is born her entire world is contained within the circle of her mother’s arms, “safe and warm and small.”
As she grows, her curiosity and wonder grow in proportion to the world around her. She learns more and grows bigger and bigger. Her exploration eventually takes her far away from her home all the way into outer space, where she can look back and see her home planet, “safe and warm and small.”
The text joyfully describes both the appearance and makeup of the world around Nanda with alliterative and detailed language, such as, “pinecone-prickled mountains” and “cables and cogs and odds and sods.” Ages 4-8
— School Library Journal
“Field Trip to the Moon,” by John L. Hare
Hare’s picture book debut is a winner. His wordless tale in acrylic paint depicts a class field trip to the moon — the school bus ship, the trek across the lunar surface, the leap over a big chasm, a lecture on craters and the one kid who lags behind.
The kid is armed with crayons and a sketch pad. After wandering off to sketch the Earth and accidentally napping, the child awakens to discover the bus ship leaving! Despite panic, the youngster settles in to draw and wait for its return, attracting a crowd of gray aliens fascinated by the colored crayons.
A hilarious fun fest of aliens drawing ensues until the bus returns and they fade back into moon dust. The happy reunion is marred only when the teacher notices the drawings on the rock the child must remove before they leave. Hare convincingly depicts the emotions of his characters — the desire to draw, the panic of being left behind, the joy of being remembered and everything in between — all while they are wearing space suits with black, opaque face shields. Ages 4-8
— School Library Journal