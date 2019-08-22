Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Young adult biographies
“Strangers Assume My Girlfriend Is My Nurse,” by Shane Burcaw
Burcaw (“Not So Different,” 2017, etc.) returns with a collection of vignettes relating his life as a 25-year-old white man with spinal muscular atrophy, a debilitating disease affecting his whole body.
With the same frankness and gallows humor that marked his “Laughing at My Nightmare” (2014), Burcaw’s accounts of madcap road trips, love amid explosive diarrhea, and more demystify and normalize “the nastier side of being human” while critiquing — sometimes poignantly — society’s widespread patronization of disabled people. Readers with and without disabilities will cringe at such indignities as kiddie menus, unsolicited prayers, and the titular assumption. Sometimes he gives nondisabled people the benefit of the doubt ... if only to keep from ramming his wheelchair into their cars. “Spinraza” and “If I Could Walk” offer nuanced takes on the “cure” debate, exploring the differences between hope and reality and meeting in between. Despite his claim to the contrary, Burcaw matures (somewhat) as he examines his internalized misperceptions, vulnerability, and fears of being a burden. An accessible, smartassed, and unexpectedly tender exploration of life, love, and disability. Ages 14-adult
— Kirkus Review
“Polar Explorer,” by Jade Hameister
At the age of 14, Hameister became the youngest person ever to ski to the North Pole unaided and unassisted. With her dad and her team at her side, she battled some of the toughest weather conditions and terrain on Earth, while pulling her supplies in a sled behind her. Jade’s goal is to be the youngest person to complete a “Polar Hat Trick” and this autobiographical book chronicles her journey. Jade includes observations of the impact global warming has made on the environment she is exploring. Practical tips to help the environment are mentioned. Full-color photos provide visual testimony of the environmental conditions, as well as the extensive clothing needed for protection. This is a well-written, attention-grabbing book. Despite the demands of her journey, she never loses sight of the things most important things to her: family and friends. Ages 8-12
— School Library Journal
“The American Dream?: A Journey on Route 66 Discovering Dinosaur Statues, Muffler Men, and the Perfect Breakfast Burrito,” by Shing Yin Khor
Artist Khor recounts their spring 2016 road trip from Los Angeles to Chicago in this graphic memoir.
Growing up in Malaysia, Khor knew two versions of America: “The first was Los Angeles, full of beautiful people and sunlight and open roads,” and the other was the America in Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” “filled with dusty roads and big hopes.” After living in the States for 10 years, they and Bug, their “tiny adventure dog,” embark on a journey along historic Route 66, hoping to better understand the American dream. Through bright, expressive watercolor illustrations, Khor portrays the memorable locations they pass through, including a former gold-mining town in Arizona where several Hollywood films were shot; Amarillo, Texas, which has become a haven for refugees; and kitschy attractions including dinosaur statues and the Blue Whale of Catoosa. They detail both the amusing (going to the bathroom outdoors) and emotional (loneliness and exhaustion) challenges of being a traveler. Khor’s pilgrimage is as much an exploration of themself as it is of nostalgic Americana. Their travels inspire them to share insights into their path to atheism, their anger with xenophobia and racism — which are provoked when they find a motel labeled “American owned” — and the meaning of “home.” Many of Khor’s observations will resonate with those who have questioned national identity and the sense of belonging. Ages 12-18
— Kirkus Review
“Warhead: The True Story of One Teen Who Almost Saved the World,” by Jeff Henigson
Henigson’s heartfelt and funny memoir captures his tumultuous teenage years during the Cold War. At 15, he survived a bike accident, experienced seizures for the first time, and was diagnosed with brain cancer. While undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, Henigson did his best to put on a brave face for his anxious mother, emotionally distant father, and best friend, Paul. In a cancer support group meeting, Henigson learned that many of the other teens had their wishes granted by the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which could grant his wish, too. After giving it much thought, he decided on a wish he hoped would make his father proud — to travel to the Soviet Union and talk peace with Premier Mikhail Gorbachev. While met with resistance, Henigson was able to make the trip alongside the Youth Ambassadors of America. His time there was life changing. Despite not being able to meet Gorbachev, the author formed friendships with both American and Soviet teens, was interviewed by Soviet media, and had an invaluable conversation with famous scientist Dr. Evgeny Velikhov. After returning to the States, Henigson faced additional struggles. He felt his parents were disinterested in learning about the trip, and his closest friend from the cancer support group passed away. The book is filled with many painful memories but still peppered with humor throughout. Ages 12-17
— School Library Journal