Picture books
“Our Favorite Day,” by Joowon Oh
Elderly Papa lives by himself, and he likes to do things the same way each day: “Every morning, Papa wakes up and drinks some tea.” Newcomer Oh illustrates with crisply cut and painted paper in delicate tones, showing Papa’s home and effects. She shows him spritzing his plants, washing his dishes, and slipping his overcoat from a hanger. Then he takes the bus into town, where enjoys his favorite lunch: dumplings (“The usual?” a waitperson asks him). The next day, in a sequence that creates genuine suspense, subtle variations signal that something different is happening. Papa stops at the craft store to buy materials (“Ah, must be Thursday!” the merchant says), gets two orders of dumplings to go, and “then he waits.” Only when all the preparations are in place does the reason for change — his visiting granddaughter — appear. Their feelings for each other are clear as Oh shows her running into Papa’s outstretched arms. In this subtle, emotionally gratifying debut, Papa emerges as a distinctive personality whose preparations make it clear that his granddaughter’s happiness is just as important as his own. Ages 3-7
— Publishers Weekly
“Mr. Scruff,” by Simon James
Sometimes not matching is just right.
Molly, a brown-skinned child with curly hair, has Polly, a curly-haired brown poodle; and jowly dog Lawrence has jowly elderly white lady Florence; each pair is perfectly comfortable together, as well they might, being so similar in looks and name. But then there’s poor Mr. Scruff, a large, unkempt dog at the dog rescue who has no one. That is, until Jim, a small child of color with interracial parents, picks out Mr. Scruff to be his dog. His parents have reservations; “He’s so BIG, / and you’re so small!” but Jim replies that Mr. Scruff “needs a home. / A place to call his very own. /… / And that’s enough for me— / and Mr. Scruff,” in the story’s simple rhyming text. They hit it off. But now who should come into the dog rescue looking for a dog? Unkempt Mr. Gruff, a white man who seems like the perfect match for Mr. Scruff. But like Jim, Mr. Gruff isn’t constrained by the familiar. He picks out a small, brown puppy for his companion, “the perfect / dog for him.” Author/illustrator James does a marvelous job of creating a playful story about the serious idea of stepping outside the familiar in friendships — an idea stupendously amplified with his light-filled watercolor-and-ink illustrations, showing a grand diversity of people in a bustling city setting.
Diversity in friendships is brought to happy, lively life in this effervescent picture book. Ages 3-8
— Kirkus Reviews
“Sweep,” Louise Greig; illustrated by Júlia Sardà
In this creative and enchanting picture book, Greig (“The Night Box”) does an exemplary job of helping children understand bad moods and their ability to control them. On the first page, readers meet Ed, a young boy in a foul mood who is armed with a broom and is facing down a pile of leaves. He begins to sweep and as his grumpiness increases, his sweeping takes on a maniacal life of its own. Ed sweeps up pedestrians, dogs, buses, and bicycles as his pile of leaves grows exponentially. The poor boy can’t stop himself even though, “Ed knew perfectly well when he had gone far enough.” The bad mood is so all-consuming and infectious that one spread shows the entire town in darkness littered with huge piles of leaves. Fortunately, a new wind begins to blow and slowly, then suddenly, everything looks different and brighter. This delightful tale ends with Ed and his friends flying kites in the wind and talking about how he might think twice before he lets himself be swept away again. Ages 4-8
— School Library Journal
“Bodega Cat,” by Louie Chin
A spunky bodega-dwelling kitty describes the ins and outs of a bustling neighborhood market.
Life for Chip the bodega cat is full of interesting new friends, great food, hard work, and a lot of fun. A bodega, Chip explains, is a “store that sells a little bit of everything you could need!” From tasty snacks to laundry detergent, the bodega has you covered 24 hours a day. The feline narrator details the rhythm of the day, which includes working diligently through the early-morning deliveries, the busy breakfast rush, the lunch crowd, and the lively after-school hours. Chip helps out around the store, at least in theory, by counting up inventory and lending a paw at the cash register. Of course, the friendly feline is never too busy for a round of hide-and-seek with its many “adoring fans,” the neighborhood kids. Characters depicted in the book represent many cultures and ethnicities, including Chip’s Latinx human family, headed by Papi, who’s from the Dominican Republic. Chin’s vibrant illustrations are touched with a graffiti-artist vibe and bring the world of the bodega to life with engaging full-color spreads. Details will feel perfectly executed to those familiar with bodegas already and will quickly transport those who haven’t yet had the pleasure. Readers’ mouths will water at the delicious-looking food prepared in the bodega’s kitchen.
This cute cat seamlessly works an education on bodegas into a playful story. Ages 6-10
— Kirkus Reviews