Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Young adult nonfiction
“The Crossover: A Basketball Novel,” by Kwame Alexander; illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile
his graphic-novel adaptation of Alexander’s 2015 Newbery Medal winner offers powerful visuals to an already-cherished narrative of teenage black boys navigating the game of life.
The tale follows a year in the life of the Bell family, with Chuck “Da Man” Bell at the helm as he teaches his twin sons, Josh and Jordan, how to follow in his star-studded footsteps. Josh “Filthy McNasty” Bell takes the lead in narration, providing readers with in-depth court play-by-play as he deals with the growing pains of adolescence, balancing brotherhood and his own becoming. A portion embrace rhyme, with a hint of old-school flow recalling hip-hop’s golden era. Veteran comics illustrator Anyabwile brings an expansive range of black-boy emotional expressiveness to the page, accompanied by a striking attention to detail and pop-cultural reference. Just check the fresh barber lines on display or the true-to-life illustrations of beloved athletes and musicians such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and more. Eschewing the traditional paneled look of the graphic-novel form creates a dynamic flow between the scenes. Flashy and engaging with emotional depth—a slam-dunk thrill. Ages 10-12
— Kirkus Reviews
“Born to Fly: The First Women’s Air Race Across America,” by Steve Sheinkin; illustrations by Bijou Karman
n this riveting account, Newbery Honor author Sheinkin (“Bomb”) introduces 20 American pilots who flew in the 1929 Women’s Air Derby, from Santa Monica, Calif., to Cleveland, Ohio. How the women deftly handled weather, accidents, fires, exhaustion, and far too many chicken dinner banquets are among the accounts. Even threats of sabotage, scorn from the media, and sexual discrimination failed to dissuade the determined flyers from crossing the finish line. Pilot Marvel Crosson, who lost her life in the race, wrote that she had given her all to proving that “women are the best pilots in the world.” Later forming the first organization of women pilots, playing important roles in WWII, and setting speed and endurance records, these pioneering aviators also inspired future pilots, including astronauts Sally Ride and Linda Godwin. Historical photos and Karman’s realistic drawings bring to life famous women, such as Amelia Earheart, along with lesser-known flyers. With immediacy and vivid detail, Sheinken’s thoroughly researched account of these daring women will capture the imagination of contemporary readers. Ages 10–14
— Publishers Weekly
“What Linnaeus Saw: A Scientist’s Quest to Name Every Living Thing,” by Karen Magnuson Beil
arl Linnaeus (1707-1778) was responsible for developing a method for classifying and naming plants and animals that remains in use today. Linnaeus, born in Sweden, was an indifferent student, showing a complete lack of enthusiasm for the career in the ministry his parents intended he follow. It was nature that sparked his interest and eventually drove his future path to become a physician and, more importantly, a naturalist and influential college professor who inspired many of the next generation of scientists. It had been clear to Linnaeus from his youth that the study of the natural world badly needed a uniform method for organizing discoveries. After examining several existing methods, all of them significantly flawed, Linnaeus used his thorough understanding of nature to craft logical methods of classification and naming. They were quickly recognized by many European scientists as inspired methods for managing the complexity of the natural world, coming at a critical time when European explorations were resulting in myriad discoveries new to them. Beil’s enthusiastic exploration of what could have been a dry and tedious topic is instead a highly engaging and entertaining page-turning presentation further enlivened with numerous period illustrations that perfectly accompany comprehensively researched text. Ages 10-16
— Kirkus Reviews
“The Other F Word: A Celebration of the Fat & Fierce,” edited by Angie Manfredi
his outstanding anthology of essays, illustrations, poems, and letters assembled and edited by librarian and writer Manfredi is a celebration of every body and presents a revolutionary message about fat acceptance and self-love. Bringing together 31 intersectional and diverse voices, the volume includes selections by gay, Latino, big and tall model Ady Del Valle; nonbinary Chinese-American writer S. Qiouyi Lu; and African-American plus-size model, blogger, and activist Saucyé West. Following Manfredi’s thoughtful, empowering note, Alex Gino’s opening essay, “Body Sovereignty: This Fat Trans Flesh Is Mine,” sets the tone for the volume with the powerful, straightforward message that individuals have the right to determine what is best for their own bodies and selves, regardless of size or societal assumptions about health or worth. Manfredi skillfully balances the contributions, interspersing research-based essays with poems and illustrations about self-care and self-acceptance, and pulls off the nuanced feat of representing an array of insights and topics relating to fat experiences. This empowering, stereotype-busting volume concludes with a section highlighting “Fat Fashion Resources” compiled by contributors. Ages 13–up
— Publishers Weekly